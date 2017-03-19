Northern Indiana railroad museum set for roof, masonry work
Elkhart's Board of Public Works recently began soliciting bids for some of the priority repairs the National New York Central Railroad Museum needs. A city redevelopment commission allocated $500,000 for repairs to the downtown Elkhart museum in October 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mar 17
|Dowager Cixi
|27
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|Mar 12
|realnewa
|5
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Mar 11
|Little lady
|12
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Mar 9
|yodp
|4
|ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims
|Mar 8
|ALLAH
|1
|Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ...
|Mar 8
|gwww
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC