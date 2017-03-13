North Central Indiana Food Distribution Helps Local Food Panties
Wanting to make a difference in the community, Bill and Gloria Espich and several of their retired friends created the North Central Indiana Food Distribution on Hoham Drive in Plymouth. This food distribution center has been operating for about 5 years and provides monthly distributions of food products to 12 to 14 pantries mainly in Marshall County.
