North Central Indiana Food Distributi...

North Central Indiana Food Distribution Helps Local Food Panties

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTCA-AM Plymouth

Wanting to make a difference in the community, Bill and Gloria Espich and several of their retired friends created the North Central Indiana Food Distribution on Hoham Drive in Plymouth. This food distribution center has been operating for about 5 years and provides monthly distributions of food products to 12 to 14 pantries mainly in Marshall County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Fri Dowager Cixi 27
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Mar 12 realnewa 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) Mar 11 Little lady 12
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Mar 9 yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Mar 8 ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... Mar 8 gwww 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,654 • Total comments across all topics: 279,660,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC