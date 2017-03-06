No foul play suspected in death of woman found on Indiana sandbar
Police in Southern Indiana saidthey don't suspect foul play in the death of a 33-year-old woman found dead on a sandbar the day after she went missing. Jacqueline Watts was first reported missing last week just after authorities discovered her car still running, the emergency lights left blinking on Riverside Drive in Columbus.
