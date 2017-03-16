New website directs unused food to In...

New website directs unused food to Indianapolis food banks

Read more: The Tribune

The website allows truckers hauling loads of food rejected by grocers or distributors to find food banks where they can donate that freight. John Whitaker is executive director of the Indianapolis-based Midwest Food Bank.

