New severe thunderstorm warning until midnight for northwest Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Southeastern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until midnight CST * At 1132 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Dalecarlia, or near Lowell, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

