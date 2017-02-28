New severe thunderstorm warning until midnight for northwest Indiana
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Southeastern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until midnight CST * At 1132 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Dalecarlia, or near Lowell, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|21 hr
|yodp
|9
|Apartments that accept evictions
|23 hr
|teeko
|2
|ice raids check point post and grocery store
|Tue
|ICE RAIDS IN INDIANA
|2
|Pence asks Indiana court to keep some governor ...
|Tue
|Duke defender
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Feb 26
|Sissy
|11
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ...
|Feb 23
|DaTruth
|11
|Lortab
|Feb 22
|Lor Tab
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC