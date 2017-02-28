New severe thunderstorm warning until...

New severe thunderstorm warning until midnight for northwest Indiana

Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Southeastern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until midnight CST * At 1132 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Dalecarlia, or near Lowell, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

Chicago, IL

