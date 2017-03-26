New judge appointed to hear Indiana s...

New judge appointed to hear Indiana sheriffa s bribery case

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Tribune

Court records show Elkhart Superior Court Judge Stephen Bowers has been appointed to hear Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine's case. WANE-TV reports Bowers was appointed after fellow Elkhart Superior Court Judge Evan Roberts relinquished his duties as a special judge due to illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Sat Say What 2
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Fri amos_not_Amos 30
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Fri spytheweb 3
News Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students... Mar 23 ISU 1
News After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license... Mar 22 fuddhy 1
State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp... Mar 20 BitterSweatSymphony 2
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC