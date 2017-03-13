Murder charges dropped against Gary w...

Murder charges dropped against Gary woman in 2012 death

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Charges have been dropped against a Gary woman who has been in jail for more than four years accused of arranging the death of a business associate. The Times reports Porter County Prosecutor Brian Gensel said in court Monday that investigators weren't able to establish enough evidence linking 46-year-old Sheaurice Major to the killing of 72-year-old Carl Griffith Sr. on Nov. 1, 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 19 hr HoosierMud 22
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mon FDG 2
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Mar 12 realnewa 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) Mar 11 Little lady 12
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Mar 9 yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Mar 8 ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... Mar 8 gwww 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,626 • Total comments across all topics: 279,561,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC