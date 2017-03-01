More

More

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Republican legislative leaders in Indiana are warning that repealing the Affordable Care Act could unravel a program for poor residents that Vice President Mike Pence implemented as governor, a conservative blueprint for expanding Medicaid under the federal law. Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma and GOP Senate leader David Long both said this week that tens of thousands of poor people could lose their insurance if Republicans in Washington enact some of the ideas they're discussing for repealing President Barack Obama's signature health care law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republicans in Pence's Indiana warn of health r... 4 hr Gooooogle AZ 2
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Tue yodp 9
Apartments that accept evictions Tue teeko 2
ice raids check point post and grocery store Tue ICE RAIDS IN INDIANA 2
News Pence asks Indiana court to keep some governor ... Tue Duke defender 1
roger wethington (Aug '15) Feb 26 Sissy 11
News Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... Feb 23 DaTruth 11
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC