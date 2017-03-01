Missing Indianapolis woman found dead...

Missing Indianapolis woman found dead on sandbar

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Jacqueline Watts, 33, was found dead on a river sandbar in Columbus on Saturday. Authorities are waiting on autopsy results to determine if there was foul play involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lortab 9 hr bakally sally 3
ice raids check point post and grocery store 9 hr bakally sally 6
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 9 hr guest 14
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... 14 hr JustAnObserver 1
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked Sat SMH 6
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Fri Awesome News 1
News VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a... Fri RustyS 11
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,345 • Total comments across all topics: 279,328,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC