Mike Pence says he advocates for a fr...

Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. Herea s his shaky history with transparency.

There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from 6 hrs ago, titled Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. Herea s his shaky history with transparency.. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Speaking in front of Washington's top political journalists a few days ago, Vice President Pence said he is - and has always been - an advocate of a free and independent press. He talked about his time as a radio commentator in the 1990s - a "Rush Limbaugh on decaf," as he had been described.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
gwww

Comfrey, MN

#1 9 min ago
This could easily be resolved if the papers simply put Liberal CNN or Libarel BBC or whatever so you knew they were a liberal paper.But to claim they are unbiased is absurd.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 21 hr yodp 18
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 21 hr yodp 1
News Where have all the college grads gone? (May '14) Tue Helen Waite 2
News VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a... Tue nnono 12
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked Tue nnono 7
News Max Jones: CNHI newspapers collaborate to bring... Mon Jack 1
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Mar 5 Mikey 3
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,817 • Total comments across all topics: 279,406,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC