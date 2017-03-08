Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. Herea s his shaky history with transparency.
There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from 6 hrs ago, titled Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. Herea s his shaky history with transparency.. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Speaking in front of Washington's top political journalists a few days ago, Vice President Pence said he is - and has always been - an advocate of a free and independent press. He talked about his time as a radio commentator in the 1990s - a "Rush Limbaugh on decaf," as he had been described.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.
|
#1 9 min ago
This could easily be resolved if the papers simply put Liberal CNN or Libarel BBC or whatever so you knew they were a liberal paper.But to claim they are unbiased is absurd.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|21 hr
|yodp
|18
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|21 hr
|yodp
|1
|Where have all the college grads gone? (May '14)
|Tue
|Helen Waite
|2
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|Tue
|nnono
|12
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Tue
|nnono
|7
|Max Jones: CNHI newspapers collaborate to bring...
|Mon
|Jack
|1
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|Mar 5
|Mikey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC