Man admits killing girlfriend before ...

Man admits killing girlfriend before leaving on vacation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

A northern Indiana man has pleaded guilty to an enhanced charge of murder for fatally stabbing his pregnant girlfriend and leaving her body in their apartment while he took a vacation. Israel Ordonez Calixto of Elkhart admitting killing 20-year-old Savanna Best on or around Aug. 12, just before the 31-year-old Ordonez left on a three-day trip to the East Coast with a friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 42 min Sosad 58
News Chris Bradley (Sep '09) Mar 28 Donna 5
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Mar 27 Repeal abortion 5
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Mar 25 Say What 2
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Mar 24 amos_not_Amos 30
News Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students... Mar 23 ISU 1
News After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license... Mar 22 fuddhy 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,974,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC