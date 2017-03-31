Man admits killing girlfriend before leaving on vacation

A northern Indiana man has pleaded guilty to an enhanced charge of murder for fatally stabbing his pregnant girlfriend and leaving her body in their apartment while he took a vacation. Israel Ordonez Calixto of Elkhart admitting killing 20-year-old Savanna Best on or around Aug. 12, just before the 31-year-old Ordonez left on a three-day trip to the East Coast with a friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.