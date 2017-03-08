LOVE sculpture back on display at Indianapolis Museum of Art
The sculpture went on display this week in the museum's Pulliam Family Great Hall. It was removed from the outdoor display for two months of critical conservation treatment because it was starting to corrode from prolonged contact with the outdoors.
