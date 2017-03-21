Local JCPenney store not among five closing in Indiana
JCPenney in Seymour is not one of the stores the company plans to close this spring, but the FairOaks Mall location in Columbus is. The national department store chain announced last week the list of 138 stores nationwide set to close due to declining traffic volume and competition with online retailers like Amazon.
