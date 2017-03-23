Letter: Show that Indiana is welcoming, safe by stopping SB 423
The Carmel Clay Public Library chose the book "Spare Parts" by Joshua Davis as the first Carmel Clay Reads title of 2017. It's the true story of four Mexican high school boys in Arizona who, despite shaky immigration status, applied their intelligence and creativity and perseverance to win a national engineering competition.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Sat
|Say What
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Fri
|amos_not_Amos
|30
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Fri
|spytheweb
|3
|Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students...
|Mar 23
|ISU
|1
|After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license...
|Mar 22
|fuddhy
|1
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Mar 20
|BitterSweatSymphony
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
