Large So. Indiana marijuana bust lead...

Large So. Indiana marijuana bust leads officers to CA

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A drug operation worth more than $6 million is leading investigators to California for the largest marijuana bust in the Town of Clarksville's in history. The Clarksville Police Department arrested four local people who they say are a part of the massive drug ring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ice raids check point post and grocery store 7 hr BOB MARLEY JAMAIC... 4
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 17 hr VELOGEEZER 12
Lortab 22 hr Say no 2
Apartments that accept evictions 22 hr Huh 3
News Republicans in Pence's Indiana warn of health r... Wed Gooooogle AZ 2
News Pence asks Indiana court to keep some governor ... Feb 28 Duke defender 1
roger wethington (Aug '15) Feb 26 Sissy 11
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,022 • Total comments across all topics: 279,275,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC