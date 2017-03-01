Large So. Indiana marijuana bust leads officers to CA
A drug operation worth more than $6 million is leading investigators to California for the largest marijuana bust in the Town of Clarksville's in history. The Clarksville Police Department arrested four local people who they say are a part of the massive drug ring.
