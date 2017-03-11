Lane-switch begins on State Street project
Force Construction workers are switching the lane configuration on the Hawcreek Bridge as work continues on the State Street Revitalization Project. The company on Friday moved work from the upstream side of the bridge to the downstream side in front of Mariah Foods.
