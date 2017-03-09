Lafayette man gets 34 years in prison for death of daughter
A 27-year-old western Indiana man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection with the death of his 8-month-old daughter. Chad Giroux of Lafayette was sentenced Thursday for the November 2015 death of his daughter, Brylee.
