Lafayette man gets 34 years in prison for death of daughter

19 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

A 27-year-old western Indiana man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection with the death of his 8-month-old daughter. Chad Giroux of Lafayette was sentenced Thursday for the November 2015 death of his daughter, Brylee.

