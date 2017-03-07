Judge rules Indiana schoola s live Nativity unconstitutional
A federal judge says live Nativity scenes an Indiana school district once staged during its annual holiday pageant violated the U.S. Constitution. The Elkhart Truth reports the judge issued a ruling Monday in finding that Concord Community Schools' 2014 show and its originally planned 2015 show violated the First Amendment's Establishment Clause.
