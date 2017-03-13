Judge in Indiana gets probation for s...

Judge in Indiana gets probation for shoving police chief

14 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

An eastern Indiana city judge has been placed on probation for shoving a police chief who also is his nephew. The Star Press reports Tuesday that 62-year-old Dunkirk City Court Judge Tommy Phillips II received a one-year suspended sentence Monday in Jay County Superior Court.

