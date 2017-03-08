Judge frees rape convict after tests show DNA not his
A central Indiana man who spent nearly 25 years in prison has left a courthouse a free man after a judge granted a motion setting aside his 1992 convictions for rape and criminal deviate conduct. Delaware Circuit Judge Kimberly Dowling freed 60-year-old William E. Barnhouse on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims
|15 hr
|ALLAH
|1
|Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ...
|19 hr
|gwww
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Tue
|yodp
|18
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Tue
|yodp
|1
|Where have all the college grads gone? (May '14)
|Tue
|Helen Waite
|2
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|Tue
|nnono
|12
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Tue
|nnono
|7
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC