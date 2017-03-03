Japanese company plans new auto-parts...

Japanese company plans new auto-parts factory in Anderson

State and local officials joined NTK Precision Axle Corp. executives in announcing the plans Friday in Anderson. The company says it expects to start construction this spring and begin production of drive-shaft components in October 2018.

