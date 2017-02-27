JAG Indiana Celebrates 10-Year Annive...

JAG Indiana Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary At Indiana Statehouse

Indiana's Jobs for America's Graduates students and alumni gathered Tuesday at the Indiana Statehouse to celebrate the program's 10-year anniversary. Since 2006, JAG has worked to assist Hoosier students with barriers to success to overcome academic challenges on a path towards graduation.

