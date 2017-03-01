IU Bloomington's Tri Delta chapter's ...

IU Bloomington's Tri Delta chapter's charter revoked

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

WTHR has confirmed the national leadership of Tri Delta revoked the charter of the local chapter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... 10 hr Mikey 3
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 10 hr SeriouslySearching 15
Lortab Sun bakally sally 3
ice raids check point post and grocery store Sun bakally sally 6
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked Sat SMH 6
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Fri Awesome News 1
News VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a... Mar 3 RustyS 11
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,775 • Total comments across all topics: 279,347,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC