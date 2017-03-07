Is U.S. on the cusp of federalist app...

Is U.S. on the cusp of federalist approach to government?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

The Trump Administration comes to Washington more than two decades after the very successful welfare reform efforts of the mid 1990s. Those reforms trimmed welfare rolls by two-thirds, lasting through even the height of the Great Recession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a... 2 hr nnono 12
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked 2 hr nnono 7
News Max Jones: CNHI newspapers collaborate to bring... 18 hr Jack 1
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Sun Mikey 3
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Sun SeriouslySearching 15
Lortab Sun bakally sally 3
ice raids check point post and grocery store Sun bakally sally 6
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,265 • Total comments across all topics: 279,377,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC