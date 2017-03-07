Is U.S. on the cusp of federalist approach to government?
The Trump Administration comes to Washington more than two decades after the very successful welfare reform efforts of the mid 1990s. Those reforms trimmed welfare rolls by two-thirds, lasting through even the height of the Great Recession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|2 hr
|nnono
|12
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|2 hr
|nnono
|7
|Max Jones: CNHI newspapers collaborate to bring...
|18 hr
|Jack
|1
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|Sun
|Mikey
|3
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Sun
|SeriouslySearching
|15
|Lortab
|Sun
|bakally sally
|3
|ice raids check point post and grocery store
|Sun
|bakally sally
|6
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC