Investigation of Indiana teens' killi...

Investigation of Indiana teens' killings enters new phase

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police speaks during a news conference for the latest information on the double homicide investigation Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Indiana. Delphi teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams were found dead Feb. 14 after hiking on Delphi Historic Trails the day before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 7 hr amos_not_Amos 30
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... 11 hr spytheweb 3
News Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students... Thu ISU 1
News After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license... Mar 22 fuddhy 1
State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp... Mar 20 BitterSweatSymphony 2
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Mar 12 realnewa 5
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,463 • Total comments across all topics: 279,802,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC