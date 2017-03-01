Inside Indiana Business: Mass transit in Indy
Marion County taxpayers will see a tax increase after City-County councilors approved a plan to help pay for mass transit. The increase of up to 0.25 percent is expected to raise $54 million every year to expand mass transit options in Marion County.
