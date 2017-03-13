Indiana's streak ends at five in 11-10 loss to Hawaii
Indiana's bats have officially hit their stride, but last night's effort from the plate was not enough get past a late surge from Hawaii as the Hoosiers snapped their five game winning streak in a 11-10 loss. The game opened optimistically with freshman infielder Matt Gorski hitting his first career home run in the Top of the 1st.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mar 17
|Dowager Cixi
|27
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|Mar 12
|realnewa
|5
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Mar 11
|Little lady
|12
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Mar 9
|yodp
|4
|ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims
|Mar 8
|ALLAH
|1
|Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ...
|Mar 8
|gwww
|1
