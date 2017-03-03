Indiana's legislature positions itself to fail, over and over
In the past week, the Committee on Elections and Apportionment failed to move HB 1014 along to the full House. That anti-gerrymandering bill calls for establishing a commission to oversee redistricting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|33 min
|RustyS
|11
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|37 min
|nnono
|1
|Tornado confirmed near Mitchell as southern Ind...
|41 min
|nnono
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|9 hr
|Great balls of fire
|13
|ice raids check point post and grocery store
|9 hr
|Great things
|5
|Lortab
|Thu
|Say no
|2
|Apartments that accept evictions
|Thu
|Huh
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC