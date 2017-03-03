Indiana's legislature positions itsel...

Indiana's legislature positions itself to fail, over and over

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Reporter

In the past week, the Committee on Elections and Apportionment failed to move HB 1014 along to the full House. That anti-gerrymandering bill calls for establishing a commission to oversee redistricting.

