Indianapolis museum to display letters sent to AIDS victim
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is planning a public exhibit displaying thousands of letters that people sent to Ryan White, a teenager who died of AIDS nearly 27 years ago. A museum spokesperson says the effort is part of a research project to shed light on public sentiment during the height of the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|26 min
|insanity becomes me
|47
|Chris Bradley (Sep '09)
|Mar 28
|Donna
|5
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Mar 27
|Repeal abortion
|5
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Mar 25
|Say What
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mar 24
|amos_not_Amos
|30
|Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students...
|Mar 23
|ISU
|1
|After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license...
|Mar 22
|fuddhy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC