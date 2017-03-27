Indianapolis museum to display letters sent to AIDS victim

Indianapolis museum to display letter...

15 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is planning a public exhibit displaying thousands of letters that people sent to Ryan White, a teenager who died of AIDS nearly 27 years ago. A museum spokesperson says the effort is part of a research project to shed light on public sentiment during the height of the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

