Indiana women artists competition taking entries for 2017
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and state Treasurer Kelly Mitchell announced this year's Hoosier Women Artists Contest last week along with the Indiana Arts Commission. Entries to the contest can be drawings, paintings or photography.
