Indiana winner of $435M Powerball jackpot stays anonymous

The Indiana winner of a $435.3 million Powerball jackpot has chosen to remain anonymous after coming forward to claim the 10th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. A powerful nor'easter could bring blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow to some parts of the Northeast.

