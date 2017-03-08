Indiana winner of $435M Powerball jac...

Indiana winner of $435M Powerball jackpot claims winnings

Hoosier Lottery officials say the winner of last month's $435.3 million Powerball drawing has come forward to claim the winnings. Lottery spokesman Dennis Rosebrough says a Monday news conference will be held in Indianapolis.

