Indiana winner of $435.3M Powerball wants to remain anonymous
The winner of last month's $435.3 million Powerball drawing will remain anonymous , a representative for the winner said. Jennifer Dzwonar, a representative of the Powerball winner from Indianapolis public relations firm, Borshoff, said the winner wishes to remain anonymous, but confirmed he is a resident of the Lafayette, Ind., metropolitan area.
