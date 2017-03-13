Indiana winner of $435.3M Powerball w...

Indiana winner of $435.3M Powerball wants to remain anonymous

15 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

The winner of last month's $435.3 million Powerball drawing will remain anonymous , a representative for the winner said. Jennifer Dzwonar, a representative of the Powerball winner from Indianapolis public relations firm, Borshoff, said the winner wishes to remain anonymous, but confirmed he is a resident of the Lafayette, Ind., metropolitan area.

