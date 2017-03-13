Indiana U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly hol...

Indiana U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly holding a town hall meeting in Muncie

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

MUNCIE - U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly will host a town hall meeting beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Emens Auditorium on the campus of Ball State University. WTHR will have a live stream of the town hall meeting here on WTHR.com and on the WTHR app.

