Indiana toll proposal hitting bumpy r...

Indiana toll proposal hitting bumpy road in legislature

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A bill that would establish new Indiana toll roads may not get out of committee without removing existing interstates from the mix, the committee chair said Tuesday. "I have my own deep hesitancy about tolling existing interstates," said Sen. Brandt Hershman, R-Monticello, who leads the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Tue HoosierMud 22
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mon FDG 2
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Mar 12 realnewa 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) Mar 11 Little lady 12
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Mar 9 yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Mar 8 ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... Mar 8 gwww 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,865 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC