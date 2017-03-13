Indiana toll proposal hitting bumpy road in legislature
A bill that would establish new Indiana toll roads may not get out of committee without removing existing interstates from the mix, the committee chair said Tuesday. "I have my own deep hesitancy about tolling existing interstates," said Sen. Brandt Hershman, R-Monticello, who leads the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
