Indiana Synagogue Shooting Stuns Jews...

Indiana Synagogue Shooting Stuns Jews In Heartland 'White Supremacy Country'

Temple Adath B'nai Israel will be full on Friday night, pews in the small synagogue overflowing with far more than the usual number of worshipers. It won't only be Jews at the Shabbat service, either, but Christians, Muslims and others as well because the people of Evansville, Indiana have been pouring out to support their small community of Jewish neighbors since a bullet hole was found in a Hebrew school classroom window Tuesday.

