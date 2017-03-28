Indiana Supreme Court reprimands county prosecutor

The Johnson County prosecutor has been reprimanded by the Indiana Supreme Court, saying he made misleading and inflammatory comments about a judge. Brad Cooper, who has been the elected prosecutor since 2009, was issued a public reprimand by the five justices after they reviewed recommendations and filings from the hearing officer, disciplinary commission and Cooper's attorneys and found that Cooper committed professional misconduct, according to the order issued Friday by the court.

