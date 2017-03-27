Indiana Senate to once again vote on ...

Indiana Senate to once again vote on schools superintendent bill

14 hrs ago

The Indiana Senate is set to consider a bill that makes the state superintendent of public instruction a person appointed by the governor instead of elected by voters - despite The Senate Rules and Legislative Procedure committee voted 8-4 along party lines Mondaymorning to send an amended version of House Bill 1005 to the full Senate floor.

