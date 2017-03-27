Indiana Senate to once again vote on schools superintendent bill
The Indiana Senate is set to consider a bill that makes the state superintendent of public instruction a person appointed by the governor instead of elected by voters - despite The Senate Rules and Legislative Procedure committee voted 8-4 along party lines Mondaymorning to send an amended version of House Bill 1005 to the full Senate floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|15 hr
|Repeal abortion
|5
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Mar 25
|Say What
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mar 24
|amos_not_Amos
|30
|Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students...
|Mar 23
|ISU
|1
|After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license...
|Mar 22
|fuddhy
|1
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Mar 20
|BitterSweatSymphony
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC