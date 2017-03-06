Indiana man gets 190 years for fatally shooting 3 in robbery

A judge has sentenced an Indiana man to 190 years in prison following his convictions on three counts of murder. WANE-TV reports 20-year-old Artavius Richards was sentenced Monday to 60 years each in the Feb. 24, 2016, shooting deaths of 23-year-old Mohamedtaha Omar, 20-year-old Adam Mekki and 17-year-old Muhannad Tairab.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.