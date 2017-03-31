Indiana Man Charged in Boat Crash That Killed 2 Illinois Men
A northern Indiana man is facing reckless homicide charges in a Lake Michigan boat crash that killed two Illinois men. Prosecutors allege 37-year-old Tony Gibson of Lake Village was intoxicated last July when the 42-foot powerboat he was operating crashed into a break wall near East Chicago's marina.
