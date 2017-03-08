Indiana makes slow strides in improvi...

Indiana makes slow strides in improving mental health services

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Nuvo.net

In 2015, Indiana ranked rather low in the nation in regards to health concerns. The Hoosier state ranked 32nd in diabetes and 36th in infant mortality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims 9 hr ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... 12 hr gwww 1
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Tue yodp 18
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Tue yodp 1
News Where have all the college grads gone? (May '14) Tue Helen Waite 2
News VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a... Tue nnono 12
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked Tue nnono 7
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 279,419,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC