Indiana Legislature reached halfway point
Republicans who control Indiana's Statehouse said they wanted a break from divisive social issues that embroiled the Legislature in recent years. But with the session half over, it appears what lawmakers are actually taking a break from is their plan to steer clear of social issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|4 hr
|Mikey
|3
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|4 hr
|SeriouslySearching
|15
|Lortab
|21 hr
|bakally sally
|3
|ice raids check point post and grocery store
|21 hr
|bakally sally
|6
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Sat
|SMH
|6
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Fri
|Awesome News
|1
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|Mar 3
|RustyS
|11
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC