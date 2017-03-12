Indiana lawmakers weigh banning so-called sanctuary campuses
As universities across the U.S. grapple with whether to adopt policies intended to protect students who came to the country without legal permission, Indiana lawmakers are weighing a proposal that would ban the so-called sanctuary campuses. Nationwide, the pro-sanctuary movement has picked up steam since Donald Trump made a crackdown on unauthorized immigration a central theme of his presidential campaign.
