Indiana lawmakers weigh banning so-ca...

Indiana lawmakers weigh banning so-called sanctuary campuses

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Republic

As universities across the U.S. grapple with whether to adopt policies intended to protect students who came to the country without legal permission, Indiana lawmakers are weighing a proposal that would ban the so-called sanctuary campuses. Nationwide, the pro-sanctuary movement has picked up steam since Donald Trump made a crackdown on unauthorized immigration a central theme of his presidential campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... 1 hr realnewa 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) 17 hr Little lady 12
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Sat help families 20
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Mar 9 yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Mar 8 ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... Mar 8 gwww 1
News Where have all the college grads gone? (May '14) Mar 7 Helen Waite 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,494,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC