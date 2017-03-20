Indiana jury awards $6.1M in fatal 20...

Indiana jury awards $6.1M in fatal 2009 Mercury van crash

Jurors in central Indiana have awarded more than $6 million to two men involved in a deadly 2009 car crash. The Marion Chronicle-Tribune reports Grant County jurors on Wednesday awarded the money to Taylor O'Banion and Kolby O'Banion.

