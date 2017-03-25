Indiana inmates could have computer tablets by end of year
Indiana prison officials have proposed providing inmates with computer tablets to help them connect with family and further their educations. The proposal includes creating a secure network and installing electronic kiosks across nearly two dozen Indiana Department of Correction facilities.
