Indiana inmates could have computer tablets by end of year

43 min ago Read more: The Republic

Indiana prison officials have proposed providing inmates with computer tablets to help them connect with family and further their educations. The proposal includes creating a secure network and installing electronic kiosks across nearly two dozen Indiana Department of Correction facilities.

