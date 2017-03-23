Indiana hires Dayton's Archie Miller ...

Indiana hires Dayton's Archie Miller as new basketball coach

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

The move comes less than 24 hours after UCLA coach Steve Alford said he wouldn't take the job and Miller has spent the last six seasons as the coach at Dayton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 18 hr Say What 2
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Fri amos_not_Amos 30
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Fri spytheweb 3
News Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students... Mar 23 ISU 1
News After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license... Mar 22 fuddhy 1
State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp... Mar 20 BitterSweatSymphony 2
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,721 • Total comments across all topics: 279,829,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC