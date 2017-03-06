Indiana high court to hold arguments at Rucker alma mater
The Indiana Supreme Court will travel to retiring Justice Robert Rucker's high school alma mater this week to hear oral arguments in a civil negligence case. The court hearing will be Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy in Gary.
