Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb supports GOP a Obamacarea repeal
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he supports congressional Republican's bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law. Holcomb's support is somewhat at odds with his own statements calling on Washington Republicans to spare Medicaid funding, which pays for a state program covering poor people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students...
|6 hr
|ISU
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|10 hr
|Yuletide
|29
|After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license...
|Wed
|fuddhy
|1
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Mar 20
|BitterSweatSymphony
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|Mar 12
|realnewa
|5
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Mar 11
|Little lady
|12
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC