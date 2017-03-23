Indiana extends FAFSA filing deadline to April

Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers has announced that the state's March 10th financial aid filing deadline would be extended to April 15th this year in response to recent issues with a federal data retrieval tool that complicated the process for families attempting to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. "This is an excellent opportunity for Hoosiers who missed last Friday's deadline to complete the FAFSA and qualify for financial aid that makes college more affordable," Lubbers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.