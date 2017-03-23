Indiana extends FAFSA filing deadline to April
Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers has announced that the state's March 10th financial aid filing deadline would be extended to April 15th this year in response to recent issues with a federal data retrieval tool that complicated the process for families attempting to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. "This is an excellent opportunity for Hoosiers who missed last Friday's deadline to complete the FAFSA and qualify for financial aid that makes college more affordable," Lubbers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students...
|16 hr
|ISU
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|19 hr
|Yuletide
|29
|After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license...
|Wed
|fuddhy
|1
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Mar 20
|BitterSweatSymphony
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|Mar 12
|realnewa
|5
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Mar 11
|Little lady
|12
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC