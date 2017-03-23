Indiana district OKs alcohol tests fo...

Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students at dances

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

A southwestern Indiana school district is cracking down on underage drinking by requiring all students to pass a Breathalyzer test before they can attend school-sponsored dances. The South Gibson School Corp. board on Tuesday unanimously approved spending $16,000 to buy 40 Breathalyzer devices for the district's new alcohol-testing effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 3 hr Yuletide 29
News After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license... 19 hr fuddhy 1
State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp... Mar 20 BitterSweatSymphony 2
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Mar 12 realnewa 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) Mar 11 Little lady 12
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Mar 9 yodp 4
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,760,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC